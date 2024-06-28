Loss of medical centre a significant blow: GPs

Here is a look at what is making news today.
If Bathurst council was to change its position, or a government grant became available, a group of general practitioners believe the proposed integrated medical centre could still be a possibility.
Louise McMahon, Dr Atma Rana, Dr Sarah Koffmann and Dr Marcus Hayward - the owners of Bathurst General Practice Group (BGPG) - made the argument in a letter to the community following decisions that have put an end to the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre "in the foreseeable future".
And in other news, the stakes were made clear when the Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) group held its latest community meeting in front of a crowd of hundreds that spilled from the main room in the Oberon RSL on Thursday night, June 27 into an adjoining space. You can read all about what happened at the meeting here.
And in sport, fresh off a win last week the Nyngan Tigers have made just one change to their starting side, with Braith Boyd coming back into the team in the match against Bathurst's St Pat's. You can get all the latest pre-match information on Sunday's game here.
Have a great weekend.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
