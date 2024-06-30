Bathurst City continues to fly, as push for top two spot remains on track

WE'RE just around the halfway mark of the season and Bathurst City's form this year remains strong and the push for a top two win is well and truly on track.
City, the leading team from Bathurst in women's Central West Premier League Hockey in 2024, claimed another victory on Saturday at the Cooke Hockey Complex, downing battlers Orange United 2-0.
The result pushes Bathurst City up into second place, after previously second-placed Orange CYMS suffered a defeat to St Pat's.
Despite United winless and at the bottom of the ladder, City captain Kelly Baker said it was a tough game.
"We had a lot of opportunities and we weren't able to get them in for long periods, which has been the theme of Bathurst City for the past few years.
"Overall, we have a good strong defence, which is nice.
"United made us work for it. They really stood their own and their defence has really come a long way, which is great to see."
Ladder leaders Lithgow Panthers picked up a 5-0 win over Souths to remain undefeated, while second place Orange CYMS suffered a 3-0 defeat to St Pat's.
Now moving into second place, Baker said she's more than happy with how her team is playing.
"We're definitely happy with how the team is playing and travelling along," he said.
"Heading into the end half of the season, it'll be really nice to secure that top two, to make that major semi-final."
Both of Bathurst City's goals on Saturday were scored by Emily Thompson and Maddie Bender.
In next week's next round of action - that being round nine - Bathurst City will clash with St Pat's in a local derby, Orange United will hosts Souths and CYMS welcome Panthers to Davis Field in a top of the table clash.
There was no men's round on Saturday, with the next one expected on July 13, with the matches to played at Davis Field in Orange.
All five teams - Orange Wanderers, Bathurst United, Parkes United, Dubbo Lions and Lithgow Workies Storm - will all be in action across the fixtures, with Orange, Bathurst and Parkes all playing two matches, while Dubbo and Lithgow will get just one.
