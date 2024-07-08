Photos from the Open Day at Bathurst's latest fitness facility, RoxFit

SHE'S grown up in the industry, she's been named the fittest young female in the country, and now she's putting her knowledge and experience to the test.
And better yet, sharing it with the Bathurst community.
At only 18 years old, Roxy George has opened her own gym - RoxFit - located along Corporation Avenue in Robin Hill.
The facility held an open day on June 29, 2024, where approximately 100 people attended to check out what the gym has to offer.
These offerings include programs which contains Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics, cardio, machine work such as bikes, skis, rowers, as well as barbels, kettlebells, sand bags, wall balls and much more.
And there's not just programs for adults. Ms George will also be offering a kids program.
During the open day, there were warm-ups, team workouts, and competitions, all with fantastic prizes up for grabs.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the open day and grabbed some photos of some of the first curious faces to walk through the doors.
Were you there?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.