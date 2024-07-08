Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos from the Open Day at Bathurst's latest fitness facility, RoxFit

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
July 8 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S grown up in the industry, she's been named the fittest young female in the country, and now she's putting her knowledge and experience to the test.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.