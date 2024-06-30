Loss of BIMC opens door for works depot site talks

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Mayor Jess Jennings hasn't given up on the idea of an integrated medical centre, saying the possibility of building one on the council works depot site needs to be explored. Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain speaks to the key players, and you can read the story here.
In other news, Tony Thorpe has a dream "to make Bathurst football better", and he is hoping that within the coming months, this dream can become a reality.
With the Matildas effect still radiating across the country, and the number of football players in communities growing at astronomical rates, Mr Thorpe has a plan in motion to improve things even further.
And in sport, we're just around the halfway mark of the season and Bathurst City's form this year remains strong and the push for a top two win is well and truly on track.
City, the leading team from Bathurst in women's Central West Premier League Hockey in 2024, claimed another victory on Saturday at the Cooke Hockey Complex.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
