From a Tina Turner tribute to a tasty high tea, out and about in Bathurst

GETTING inside on a rainy Sunday afternoon was "simply the best" way to spend the final day of June.
On Sunday, June 30, Bathurst residents rugged up and enjoyed stepping back in time; either at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] for the Tina Turner tribute show, or at Abercrombie House for a fancy high tea.
A large crowd made their way through the doors of BMEC to relive the glory of Tina Turner - the queen of rock n roll.
The show took audience members back in time, with performer Caroline Borole performing Tina's greatest hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
Accompanied by a band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, the tribute show didn't let the audience down.
Meanwhile, inside the historic Abercrombie House mansion, guests were also taken back in time while enjoying a delicious array of sweet and savoury treats and a warm cup of tea.
Western Advocate representatives attended both events and grabbed some photos of the friendly faces enjoying their afternoons.
Were you out and about in Bathurst on June 30?
