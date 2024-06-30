Man allegedly stabbed, airlifted from sportsground in critical condition

A MAN has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital after being allegedly stabbed in Bathurst this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a property in South Bathurst, near the cross-section of Russell Street, following a triple-0 call for help.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three ambulance crews arrived on scene at 3.35pm on Sunday, June 30 and treated a male patient.
Police have confirmed the man was suffering stab wounds.
The spokesperson said he was then taken by road ambulance to Alan Morse Park, where the Toll helicopter had landed, to transport him to Westmead Hospital.
His condition at the time of transportation was described as critical, with the man currently in transit to Westmead Hospital.
A spokesperson for police confirmed emergency services were called to Seymour Street and found a 28-year-old man suffering a stab wound to his chest.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
