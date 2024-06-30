Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man allegedly stabbed, airlifted from sportsground in critical condition

Updated July 1 2024 - 7:10am, first published June 30 2024 - 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital after being allegedly stabbed in Bathurst this afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.