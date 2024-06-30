Teen charged after alleged South Bathurst stabbing

A teenage boy has been charged after a man was allegedly stabbed in Bathurst on Sunday, June 30.
About 3.30pm, emergency services were called to Seymour Street after reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, officers attached to Chifley Police District located a 28-year-old man suffering an alleged stab wound to his chest.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three ambulance crews arrived on scene at 3.35pm and treated the male patient.
The spokesperson said he was then taken by road ambulance to Alan Morse Park, where the Toll helicopter had landed, to transport him to Westmead Hospital, in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with police launching an appeal for information late Sunday evening.
Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Gormans Hill and arrested a 13-year-old boy. He was taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was bail refused to appear before a Children's Court on Monday, July 1.
