Solo exhibition-holder Elyssa is just the latest Kelso High creative achiever

AN artist who was inspired by her childhood on a small property north of Bathurst is getting ready to open the doors on her first solo exhibition.
Elyssa Storey was one of Kelso High's top achievers in the 2016 HSC, securing a prestigious Band 6 in art.
The school also had Band 6s in engineering studies and general maths that year.
While Ms Storey grew up in the Bathurst district with her parents and three brothers, she lives in Temora these days and says she has turned her passion for art into a business.
Her first solo exhibition, The Bush And Beyond: Australia's Seasonal Palette, will be on exhibition in the cellar door at Rosnay Organic Wines, Olives and Figs at Canowindra from July 6.
Kelso High has a habit of turning out students who achieve in creative fields, including:
Ms Storey says the exhibition will feature nine paintings "that celebrate the diversity of Australia's countryside with distinct palette knife textures and bold colours".
"I'm excited to connect with a wider audience to showcase my contemporary edge to impasto painting and to share my passion for the Australian countryside," she said.
She said she will also be running private viewings and paint-and-sip workshops throughout July.
The exhibition will be on display at the cellar door until July 29.
