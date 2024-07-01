Panthers unveil new signing as Spacies run riot at Carrington Park

The Bathurst Panthers have bolstered their forward pack for the remainder of the Peter McDonald Premiership after securing a signing before the deadline.
Mikaera Whareatiu-Orsmby has joined the Bathurst club for the rest of their 2024 campaign, making his debut for the Panthers on Sunday.
Coming off the bench against Parkes, the newest Bathurst Panther provided some impact which pleased captain-coach Jake Betts.
"He was good, he had his first run for us," he said.
"He didn't play many minutes but when he was on there he had a good bit of impact so I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes for the rest of the year.
"He comes from down at Campbelltown, he played there and it's a pretty quality competition. He'll add a bit of experience to our pack."
After recently playing for the City Kangaroos in the Macarthur first grade competition, the new Panther also played in the Ron Massey Cup for the Wenty Magpies.
However, their new addition wasn't enough to take down Parkes as the Spacemen finished 46-12 victors at Carrington Park.
Right in the fight for a PMP top four spot, Betts said the Panthers were no match for Parkes.
"We, just to be fair probably didn't show up, and they outplayed us in the whole aspect of the game," he said.
"I thought our middles were pretty good but they had a bit of success down our edges, they were just too good."
Parkes' Sam Dwyer and Chad Porter both scored hat-tricks during the victory while Josh Merritt and Brady Cheshire were the lone Panthers to score.
Betts and his men will get the chance to reset this week before travelling over to Mudgee to face the Dragons, the top side in the PMP.
The match on July 5 will be the second meeting this season between the two sides and the Panthers captain-coach said things won't get any easier for them this week.
"It doesn't (get easier), I think it's their Old Boys Day as well," he said.
"It will be a tough ask but you sort of want those games after a tough loss I think, we'll be looking to bounce back."
Mudgee will celebrate 20 years since the 2004 Group 10 grand final win which was played against Panthers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.