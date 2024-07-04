SES Bathurst issuing a warm welcome as unit prepares for first open day in years

AFTER responding to more than 180 incidents last year, the NSW SES Bathurst Unit is looking to recruit some new members so it will be ready to face whatever the future holds.
The unit's busy 2023 included more than 50 rescues, ranging from flood rescues to road crash rescues, and helping with training more than 120 volunteers from around the state.
"Our numbers are healthy, but we're looking at recruiting more people in very, very specific areas," the unit's media officer Kevin Ng said ahead of an upcoming open day at the unit's headquarters.
"We currently have a lot of members that are helping out on rescue and that coverage is doing quite well.
"But we're looking for people who are interested in incident management, storm rescue and also for storm and flood damage operations."
Mr Ng said the unit hasn't held an open day since back in 2019, but the aim from here will be to make it an annual event.
The open day will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 10am at 2A Lloyds Road, South Bathurst.
Those attending will get hands-on experience with flood rescue tools, be able to watch a road crash rescue demonstration and be able to ask about the different options available to them, including incident management, flood rescue and storm damage operations.
Bathurst Unit commander, Inspector Andrew McDonough, said the open day will be "an amazing opportunity to learn different skills, and to gain experiences doing things that really help the local community - from a flood rescue or putting a tarp on a roof".
"It's also a great opportunity to make friends with really great people along the way," he said.
The NSW SES Bathurst Unit is described as one of the busiest units in the region.
To register interest in the open day, visit www.facebook.com/BathurstSES/
