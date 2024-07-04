Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

SES Bathurst issuing a warm welcome as unit prepares for first open day in years

Updated July 4 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER responding to more than 180 incidents last year, the NSW SES Bathurst Unit is looking to recruit some new members so it will be ready to face whatever the future holds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.