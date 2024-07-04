Join with me as we give a toast to Mick the milestone man | Rural Notebook

WHY not start our column with birthday wishes to one of Bathurst's most regarded citizens?
Former classy sportsman and business identity Mick McCormick has celebrated his 90th birthday and I know that his many friends will join with me as we raise a glass to Mick.
THE Mt Bathurst stud from Black Springs competed at the Poll Dorset Championships at Cowra recently and won the ewe and lamb class (age over one-and-a-half years) and the pair were paraded by Gabrielle and Daniel Hines.
The stud also won the highest scoring ram lamb from the Central West and was awarded nine other class placings.
These results are quite a tribute to a small family stud that is operated by Christine and Greg Healey and their little band of family helpers.
The Mt Bathurst stud will be competing in the Poll Dorset Australian Championships in Bendigo in September.
THE cancellation of the Bathurst Merino Association's (BMA's) Annual Ram Expo in early August has disappointed the really keen Merino breeders and most of the studs that exhibited young rams.
The recent deaths of Col Ferguson, Warwick Larnach, Peter Moore and Ian Dolbel have taken away some of the real stalwarts of the local wool industry and the baton has been passed to a younger generation.
Winding back to the BMA's formative years, I think of the efforts that Andy Kajons, Rob Nevins, Clive Drown, Col Ferguson, Brian Seaman, Robyn Keates and Rosemary Seaman put into the bookwork and phone contacts that helped to set up the association for its first 31 years.
EACH week we hear more of the serious drought conditions that now prevail in regions in South Australia and western Victoria.
The present situation revives memories of similar conditions that prevailed in our district at the height of drought in the early 1980s.
In some of our best Merino flocks, the shedhands shovelled up little heaps of sand on the shearing board, 53 per cent yield was common in finewool flocks and narrow combs and cutters were often changed mid-sheep.
We hardly mulesed a sheep in the two worst years.
SMALL business contractors need to be reliable and on time, do their job as required and always stick to their quoted price.
It is a bonus if the workers are in a good mood and obviously enjoy their work.
James Lawn and Garden Care have carried out a brace of jobs for us in recent times (including window cleaning) and their staff have ticked every box.
A CHEERIO call to a couple of long-time wool specialists and readers of this column, Alan Gahan and John McMahon, who have been off the scene recently.
Your many friends look forward to seeing both of you very soon.
IS Bathurst city now overstocked?
This question was asked to a group of "wise" old men who have spent their lives in the region and some of the comments are worth repeating:
THE 2023/2024 wool selling season finished on a weak note as most Merino types were up to 25ac cheaper.
Crossbred wools were up to 10ac cheaper overall.
This season has been less than spectacular, with very little variation in prices.
To give you an example, the 19-micron indicator has seen a low of 1385ac, a very brief spike of 1489ac and a seasonal mean of 1418.
This very small fluctuation is relevant to other Merino types as well.
The 2024/2025 season opened the week commencing July 1, 2024 and there will be sales all through July, with a three-week recess now commencing in August.
THIS year has been one of the wettest on record in Ireland. If you see an Irishman with a suntan, don't worry, it's only rust.
***
GEORGE had bought a new Shorthorn bull and needed his wife to bring the truck.
It was the days of telegrams and he was careful of the cost.
To save money, he asked the postal clerk to send one word: C O M F O R T A B L E.
"The missus will get it: come for the bull," he said.
