Vine & Tap to Norma Joan: Find out what Madden's doing to make it his own

IT was the end of an era for Bathurst restaurant Vine & Tap, as owners Trish Marino and Stephen Swart farewelled the business on Sunday, June 30.
Now, it's entering a new era. The ownership of the venue in the Brooke Moore Centre has changed into very capable hands.
The former head chef at Vine & Tap, Michael Madden, has purchased the wine bar, and will be transforming it into something of his very own: Norma Joan.
And though saying goodbye to the former restaurant was incredibly upsetting for Mr Madden, he knows that without it, he wouldn't be able to welcome this next chapter.
"I've created a family here, not only just with work mates, but this is where I met my partner, this is where I really got to express myself as a head chef for the first time," he said.
"This place rejuvenated my love for food and my passion, and without Trish and Stephen believing in me, and putting trust in me, I don't know where I would be."
Now, thanks to this trust, he has been able to purchase the business, and instil the space with fresh ideas and inspiration.
And he has all the passion, determination and know-how to create his own mark on the Bathurst eating scene.
If all goes according to plan, he will be able to share the restaurant with Bathurst diners by Saturday, July 20.
"It [Vine & Tap] will become Norma Joan; named after my two grandmothers. So, dads mum was Norma and mums mum is Joan, so that's where that came from," he said.
"It's just a little throwback, reflection, homage to my family."
Stepping away from the Italian cuisine that was previously served at the bar, he will be revitalising the menu with a modern Australian twist.
But, he will still be serving share plates we have come to know and love.
"And we'll still be heavily focused on wines, cocktails, share plates, and just a relaxation, comforting area," Mr Madden said.
"We're really focusing on local suppliers. A lot of our wines are going to come from Bathurst, Mudgee, Orange, Canowindra, and a lot of our food supply as well."
As for the aesthetics of the restaurant, Mr Madden has settled on a theme of black, red, and wood-browns, with a vintage feel, and old-world posters and knick-knacks to adorn the walls.
For the downstairs area of the bar, he intends to convert it into a lounged area, to tie into the antique themes.
"Downstairs we will be putting in some lounges, giving the place a lick of paint, hanging up some curtains, and eventually we will be looking at putting in a dry bar, and making it a bit more of an old-world cocktail lounge," he said.
"And upstairs will still be more of a dinner date vibe."
In between now and the proposed opening of the restaurant, Mr Madden said he will be spending every waking hour ensuring everything is in place for a seamless first day of trade.
Having a dream of opening a restaurant, he said he is both excited and nervous about what the future holds.
But, he's ready for anything.
"Just bring it on I say, let's do something new, let's do something exciting," he said.
