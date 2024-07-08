Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Vine & Tap to Norma Joan: Find out what Madden's doing to make it his own

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 8 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was the end of an era for Bathurst restaurant Vine & Tap, as owners Trish Marino and Stephen Swart farewelled the business on Sunday, June 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.