Major growth area in Bathurst set to get a new childcare centre

WITH it getting harder to find childcare, a new proposal could be just what the parents of Bathurst need.
A development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst council for a $2.9 million childcare centre to be built in Eglinton, one of the city's biggest growth areas.
The centre, proposed for a vacant site at 52-56 Hamilton Street, would be able to cater to 122 children up to the age of five years.
There would be two rooms allocated to children between the ages of zero and two years, a further two rooms for children aged two to three years, and then three rooms for children aged three to five years.
Each room would vary in capacity between 15 and 20 children, the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) explains.
The childcare centre is proposed to operate on weekdays only, from 6.30am to 6pm each day.
Based on the place capacity, and the appropriate child-to-staff ratios, the centre would employ 20 staff.
The building would be configured in an L shape, with each of the rooms opening onto an outdoor area that includes seating, play equipment and vegetable gardens.
"Landscaping has been generously provided throughout the whole of the development with a focus on an engaging outdoor space providing assets for learning," the SoEE states.
A car park would create a buffer between Hamilton Street and the front wall of the childcare centre.
It would contain 14 parking spaces, one of which would be accessible and another that would be designated as a pick-up and drop-off spot.
This is one more space than required under the Bathurst Development Control Plan (DCP).
The traffic impact assessment submitted with the DA is supportive of the number of parking spaces, and also found that the surrounding road network would be able to cope with the traffic generated by the childcare centre.
"Overall, the proposed childcare centre will have a minimal and acceptable impact upon traffic and parking in the local area," it said.
MAAS Group Properties, which prepared the SoEE, said the proposal is a well-designed contemporary building, which will positively enhance the streetscape.
"The proposal has been designed with consideration of community amenity and the streetscape," the said.
"The intention is to provide a modern yet sympathetic childcare centre which will sit comfortably and appropriately in the streetscape and minimise any impacts to the amenity of surrounding neighbours, whilst providing a facility that services the local community's needs.
"The proposal is a high-quality development that is appropriate in the locality."
