Safety of nuclear a major concern for Portland residents, says Gee

Portland residents have expressed their concerns over the safety of a proposed Nuclear reactor at nearby Mount Piper during an informal consultation held by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Mr Gee hosted a community consultation at the Portland RSL on Friday, June 28 to gain insight into the community's position on the proposal.
Mr Gee shared his findings from the consultation in a video posted on his Facebook account.
According to Mr Gee, large numbers of residents took the opportunity to share their concerns and views on the proposal.
"A lot of people turned up. I was very heartened by how many people turned up to be involved in this discussion," Mr Gee said.
A poll was taken at the beginning of the consultation and asked individuals if they were for, against or need more information about the reactor.
"Quite a few against. Quite a few wanted more information. No one was in favour of it today. That may change at other consultations," Mr Gee said.
"They want more information, the folks here and they believe everyone should be able to make an informed decision.
"I think there is an element of frustration that there isn't more information out there."
According to Mr Gee, attendees had various concerns including environmental impacts and employment prospects.
"Folks were concerned about the waste and Lithgow being a waste dumping ground," Mr Gee said.
"There was scepticism about the jobs."
Mr Gee said safety concerns were a dominant issue for the session.
"Some of those overseas experiences came through," Mr Gee said.
"There were concerns about who would manage the reactor and there were concerns over whether corners would be cut."
Residents also shared their apprehension of future projects and desires for the best possible outcome for the region's future, according to Mr Gee.
"[There were concerns about] The way Lithgow is seen as taking on projects other communities don't want," Mr Gee said.
"There was also a sense that there was a search for an overarching vision as to what industries Lithgow should be attracting, what facilities it should be attracting.
"One of the themes that came through was that Lithgow shouldn't just be latching on to these different projects as they are volunteered for or suggested for Lithgow.
Mr Gee said he will consolidate the issues raised relating to the reactor later in the week and intends to host further community consultations.
"It was a really positive discussion and I will be holding many more of these as time goes on for the Lithgow area," Mr Gee said.
