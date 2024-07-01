6 common mistakes business students make and how to avoid them

This is branded content.
Studying for a degree in business comes with a great number of benefits as business courses provide a broad pathway for job opportunities and outcomes upon graduation, making the field of study a wise choice.
Being a university student can be an exciting yet daunting journey, especially since you are exposed to a number of new, different modules through your course of study.
Staying up late with barely enough sleep during your submission period and countless cups of coffee are all part of the journey and are things that many university students experience.
As such, the first step in ensuring that you achieve desirable grades is to recognise and acknowledge the areas that require improvement. Following that, having the determination and grit to work on your improvement gaps is key in order to better succeed in business school.
If you want to know how to avoid the common mistakes that business students make, continue reading through this article to guide you through how you can prioritise your learning and eliminate what distracts you.
According to statistics, university dropout rates in Australia have spiked since 2005. Many university students make the mistake of enrolling into a program with insufficient knowledge of their choice of program.
This could be due to factors such as the rising cost of living, changing interests or pressure from their peers and family members.
They could later find themselves in situations where they achieve undesirable grades or in worst-case scenarios drop out of the program due to a lack of interest or not having fully understood what the course would entail.
This follows the need to ensure that you conduct proper research before enrolling in your choice of program. Find out the types of specialisations your major offers, the job prospects of your desired program as well as its career outcomes.
You could also go the extra mile by speaking with current or former students and ensuring that there are sufficient slots for possible internship or apprenticeship options in order to boost your resume and gain added exposure.
When we first secure a university spot, most of us feel empowered to give it our best shot. As such, we set goals for ourselves and make promises to obtain an excellent academic record.
However, these goals may get lost over time as distractions may interrupt the process, hindering us from reaching our academic goals.
These distractions could be saying yes to a last-minute plan with your friends or binge-watching your favourite Netflix show knowing that submissions are a couple of days away.
As such, be sure first to outline a clear academic goal, and identify and eliminate all forms of distractions to remain focused on what is important at hand. This would help us to meet the academic expectations we have set for ourselves.
Most university students shy away from public speaking due to anxiety and fear of judgement. As such, they do not perform as well as expected during presentations.
However, being able to speak publicly is extremely common in the business world, which makes having confidence and people skills both important.
In the professional world, having a lack of confidence may cause business partners or associates to have second thoughts about your proposal, which creates undesirable outcomes for your business in the future.
This calls for the need to view presentations as an opportunity to hone your public speaking skills. One way you can do so is to practice thoroughly before presentations.
If you would like to take it a level up, be sure to video record yourself while rehearsing so you are able to recognise areas for improvement.
Every university provides students with access to materials that can be valuable to succeed in business school. These materials include textbooks, audiobooks, magazines, and academic journals, among others.
If you would like to get ahead of the game and score top grades, make use of these resources as they are an effective way of learning and can strengthen your assignments.
A major component of being a business executive requires you to network, and business school teaches you just how to do that. Even better, you can build relationships with your classmates and peers which goes a long way when you graduate.
By having a strong network and connections, business executives and leaders gain access to more valuable information which can cause a business to grow and succeed.
However, many business students do not seize networking opportunities as they are unaware of its importance and the value it can bring to their professional lives.
One way to make full use of networking opportunities is to build a connection with your professors and classmates, who can provide you with great insight on how to better navigate your education and potentially provide you with work opportunities in the future.
Following that, consider creating a LinkedIn account to be in the know of what top business professionals are up to and how you can learn from them. This would put you ahead of your peers.
In university, you are exposed to a different number of team assignments that require both group and interpersonal skills.
As such, it is important to identify your strengths and improvement gaps to gain a greater understanding of the teammates that you would like. A strong team is made up of members who complement the needs of one another.
However, some students make the mistake of selecting incompatible teammates to work with. This may impede your team's ability to do the best that it can.
Now that you are fully aware of what to avoid, it is time to put your knowledge into practice.
While it might seem like a challenge to adjust to these new habits at the initial stages, practice makes perfect. You are soon on your way to the dean's list by being mindful of these tips and putting them into practice.
