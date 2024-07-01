Man rushed to hospital after crashing, mounting curb on Bathurst CBD street

A MAN in his 70s has been transported to Bathurst Base Hospital after crashing his motor vehicle in Bathurst, and mounting a green area on a CBD street.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance Media confirmed that at approximately 2pm on Monday, July 1, one ambulance unit was called to the corner of Russell and Bentinck streets, after reports that a vehicle had mounted the curb.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to the Bathurst Health Service via road ambulance.
The spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the incident was the result of a possible medical episode.
The vehicle in question has sustained significant damage to both its front and left-hand-sides, as it hit a green garbage bin which was cemented into the grass area near the footpath.
Debris from the vehicle and the cement fixture, as well as rubbish from the garbage bin were strewn across both the grassed area at the scene, side of the road on Russell Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.