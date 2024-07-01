Bail refused for teen who allegedly stabbed a man over money dispute

A TEENAGER who allegedly stabbed a man in a fight over money has been refused bail.
The 13-year-old was accompanied by his mother as he appeared by audio-visual link from a police station to a Children's Court on July 1, 2024 to apply for bail.
He is charged with wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which the court heard holds a maximum of 25 years prison in the Children's Court.
The "brazen nature" of the alleged June 30 attack was a cause of concern for the prosecution, who noted the teenager was on bail at the time.
"The offending conduct is objectively serious and shows a level of premeditation," Sergeant Cameron Ferrier.
The court heard through Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' reading of court documents that the teenager allegedly got into an argument with a man about money that was owed to a relative.
After the child allegedly chased the 28-year-old to the front of a store on Seymour Street in Bathurst, he was seen by a witness to punch him in the face a number of times.
Then he stabbed the man in the chest.
The court heard the alleged victim had emergency open heart surgery and was downgraded from a critical to a serious but stable condition at Westmead Hospital.
A separate charge of aggravated break and enter was mentioned alongside the other offence, where it is alleged on June 7 the child sent a person a picture of a meat cleaver with a text.
"Stop sending [photos] to the [girl], I'm coming over to chop you up ... bring the cops into it brother, I'm only 13," the teenager is alleged to have written.
It is further alleged he went to the person's home with two other people and a meat cleaver later that afternoon.
He then is accused of stabbing the person's front door.
The court heard he was placed on bail, which included the conditions that he not go within 100 metres of a home, spend each night with his parents and not contact the alleged victim.
WITH the prosecution suggesting their case is strong, the child's solicitor said doli incapax was "the elephant in the room" given the child was still within age limits.
Doli incapax is the presumption that a child between 10 and 14 years old has a lack of understanding between the difference of right and wrong, making them incapable of committing a crime.
"The allegations before the court are regrettably serious, that's not in any way in contention by the defence today," solicitor Georgia Lundie said.
"No doubt the court would have some concerns, he's on bail and is now charged with a serious indictable offence. However the bail he was on was fairly lenient.
"Your Honour, it's unclear whether there is any evidence in terms of doli incapax ... it can't be said to be a strong case when that's an essential element."
WITH the possible outcome of a control order should the child be convicted, Magistrate Ellis said this, along with his previous bail conditions not being met, meant there was an unacceptable risk to the community.
"He is unable to be controlled by his parents and there is a concern as to committing further offences ... it is a strong indicator of future lack of control," Ms Ellis said.
The child was refused bail to reappear before a Children's Court on July 23.
