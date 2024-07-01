Bail refused for teen accused of stabbing

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A teen who allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday afternoon in a fight over money has been refused bail. Our court reporter Jay-Anna Sleeman attended the teen's bail hearing on Monday.
In other news, after the loss of their baby boy at 40 weeks and one day pregnant, Kaylah and Justin Collins experienced unimaginable grief - a grief that they continue to process every day. Now, the couple, alongside other bereaved parents, are paving the way for better processes surrounding infant loss. Journalist Alise McIntosh spoke to the couple about how they are helping other families.
And in sport, the Bathurst Panthers have bolstered their forward pack for the remainder of the Peter McDonald Premiership after securing a signing before the deadline.
Mikaera Whareatiu-Orsmby has joined the Bathurst club for the rest of their 2024 campaign, making his debut for the Panthers on Sunday. You can read all about the signing here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
