It's time to put public and private together in a new health precinct | Letter

DESPITE the disappointment of some, the decision not to proceed with the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) provides an opportunity to establish a health precinct that accommodates a collocated public and private hospital complex.
A 'deliberative democracy' process that brings together community members, health workforce, health care organisations and local and state government should be implemented with the aim of exploring all the options and agreeing on a preferred model.
The agreed model should be put out to tender.
The collocation of public and private hospitals will facilitate local and affordable access to health care services, with the critical mass and synergies required to attract and retain the multidisciplinary health workforce needed to serve the current and future needs of the rapidly growing population of the Bathurst region.
A better understanding of the benefits of collocated public and private health services will help to address the limitations of the current public hospital redevelopment by a health department that 'knows best' and that is reliant on a Clinical Services Plan devoid of broader planning considerations.
The current hospital site is difficult to access. Many find the location extremely steep and this, together with insufficient parking, makes access difficult for the aged, disabled and parents with young children.
The unexpected rise in building costs also means that any improvements will fail to keep pace with our growing and ageing population's demand for readily accessible health services.
