Central home with cottage charm

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 5: 1/84 Lambert Street, Bathurst:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 1/84 Lambert Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Situated in the heart of Bathurst's most coveted central residential enclave, 'Heritage Court' proudly presents the rare opportunity to own the esteemed three-bedroom highlight of the highly sought-after development. This charming cottage-style residence offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience and character, making it an ideal choice for those looking to downsize or add a gem to their investment portfolio.
Listing agent David Nicoll said a highlight of 1/84 Lambert Street was its prime location. "Situated just a short, level walk from the vibrant Bathurst CBD, residents will appreciate the easy access to a wide array of amenities," he said. "The property is also conveniently close to local schools, picturesque parks, and a handy corner convenience store that ensures that all your daily needs are met within minutes."
The residence boasts an inviting ambiance that is enhanced by its high ceilings and well-proportioned rooms. Each of the three generous bedrooms offer ample space and comfort, just perfect for relaxation and your own private space. The separate living room is roomy and features efficient electric heating that provides a cosy retreat during the cooler months.
The timeless timber kitchen is a true centrepiece that seamlessly connects to the dining room and is equipped with modern conveniences such as electric cooking and a handy dishwasher. This setup not only ensures ease of meal preparation but also creates a warm and inviting space for family and friends.
Additional features include a single garage with internal access, offering secure parking, convenience, and extra storage. The practical and thoughtful design caters perfectly to the needs of a downsizing owner-occupier, providing a manageable yet spacious living environment.
For the savvy investor, this property is a standout addition to any portfolio. Currently tenanted by long-term reliable occupants, it offers an excellent rental return with the assurance of stable, fabulous tenants.
David said 1/84 Lambert Street was a chance not to be missed. "This charming three-bedroom property in 'Heritage Court' is a rare find that combines location, comfort, and long-term value," he said. "Don't miss the chance to make this jewel your own, whether as a delightful downsizing option or a smart investment opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.