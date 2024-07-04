Priority is clear if we're going to ease pressure on councils | Mayor's say

THE parliamentary inquiry into local government sustainability sat in Canberra last week and the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) president Cr Linda Scott addressed the inquiry on behalf of the 537 local councils nationwide.
Cr Scott outlined ALGA's solution to address the financial challenges and funding shortfalls currently faced by local governments.
Among the solutions, the number one priority is to increase untied Financial Assistance Grants for local government to at least one per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue.
This is a position I wholeheartedly support.
Financial Assistance Grants revenue has slowly declined over many years and with increased cost-shifting onto councils, and rate pegging, every council is faced with ongoing financial sustainability issues.
No doubt this is a discussion that will continue this week at ALGA's National General Assembly in Canberra.
A FORMATION meeting of the new Bathurst Region Access Committee will be held on Monday, July 15 to elect a new executive for the committee.
Last week's forum to determine a future direction for the committee brought together a range of interested stakeholders. The future for this vital advocacy body is looking positive.
IT was a pleasure to join the members of the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak on the weekend for their annual changeover dinner.
Volunteering is at the heart of the club and members are a familiar sight at the monthly Bathurst Lions Club Farmers' Market as they whip up breakfast delights on the barbecue.
But there's much more to the club than barbecues.
The club hosts the University of Newcastle Science and Engineering Challenge in Bathurst, takes part in funding for Rotary projects both locally and internationally, and provides support to local schools annually.
Congratulations to those members elected as office bearers for the coming year, particularly incoming president Sonia Bostjancic, who has taken over the reins from Craig Ronan.
