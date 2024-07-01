Combine a taste of Picasso's work and a taste of warming soup to show support for gallery

A DOCUMENTARY screening, a Spaniard ... and soup.
Those are the main ingredients for the latest show of support for one of the city's cultural treasures.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society, also known as Friends of the Gallery, says it is stepping up its fundraising for the gallery and its next opportunity to do so will be this weekend.
In collaboration with the art gallery, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) will show Picasso: A Rebel In Paris this Sunday, July 7 from 1pm - part of a planned screening program of great art documentaries during 2024.
The society plans to sell delicious and warming soup from noon before the screening.
Society president Ingrid Pearson said $15 group theatre tickets for the documentary can be paid for and collected pre-screening in the foyer.
She said the soup purchases will go directly to support the art gallery.
Mrs Pearson said the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society elicits funds for the acquisition of "exemplary fine arts" for the gallery's permanent collection.
At present, that permanent collection numbers nearly 3000 pieces, valued at over $13 million - representing one of the largest collections in regional NSW.
Mrs Pearson said the society also supports the development and procurement of special gallery projects.
She said examples of contributions to the permanent collection include public art such as the sculpture Conversation, by Stephen Hart, located near Peace Park.
More recently, the society supported Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Youth Advocates activities.
Mrs Pearson said she invites community members who love the arts to support BMEC - which, in addition to live performances, provides creative and cultural events covering theatre, opera and art on screen.
She said membership and volunteering through the society "enables us all to enjoy cutting edge and significant touring exhibitions as well as diverse, inclusive community workshops at our art gallery".
For Picasso registration, contact Ingrid Pearson on 0418 228 766 or at brags.inc@gmail.com
