What links a Raglan hangar, a pipe organ and Piper Street's Reservoir house? More than you think

IT is, to put it mildly, not the sort of thing you'd expect to find in a Bathurst Airport hangar.
In safe storage at the Raglan complex is a collection of self-playing musical instruments that includes an imposing pipe organ that has travelled from California to Melbourne to the Blue Mountains over its eventful life.
And how did it find its way to the outskirts of Bathurst?
As Wentworth Falls man Serg Pacchini explains, it's an interesting story - one that involves the landmark The Reservoir house in Piper Street and the inventor of Aspro.
THE collection was put together by Mr Pacchini's stepfather-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Pat Drummond.
They married later in life, he said, but knew each other for decades.
"The two of them always collected anything that was self-reproducing - pianolas, pipe organs, whatever it is," he said.
"And they'd spent 30-odd years collecting stuff together.
"They did have a house here in Wentworth Falls, where I live. And the collection was there."
Mr Drummond, according to Mr Pacchini, had an interest in two things: steam trains and flying.
"I think the first Sunday of every month, you guys have a park down there where there's little locomotives [the Bathurst Miniature Railway at the John Matthews Sporting Complex] and they take the kids around and that," Mr Pacchini said.
"He's always had an interest in that. And he's always flown.
"So he combined the two by buying a hangar and putting his planes in Bathurst.
"That way he was also able to do the trains."
WHEN Mr Drummond's wife died, he bought the striking circular house on Piper Street that had once held Bathurst city's water supply.
"He bought that, then he brought the [self-playing] collection from the Blue Mountains to Bathurst and he actually rebuilt it there," Mr Pacchini said.
In a 2015 interview with the Western Advocate, Mr Drummond said it was a case of love at first sight when he walked into the seven-bedroom The Reservoir for the first time.
"When I walked through the door, I said 'I've got to have it'," he told the newspaper.
Mr Pacchini said circumstances led to Mr Drummond having to sell the Piper Street house "and he decided to try to rebuild the collection in one of his hangars" at the Bathurst Airport.
"He fell on hard times and the collection didn't quite get looked after the way it was," Mr Pacchini said.
THE collection is now going to auction with Bathurst's Panorama Auctions.
It includes the pipe organ, an Aeolian, and a fairground organ, a Gavioli, as well as Edison players, gramophones and wind-up organs, movie projectors and an enormous piano roll collection.
"This collection was bought from all over the world and collected and Doug moved it all to Bathurst to be able to do his other hobbies - steam engines and aircraft," Mr Pacchini said.
The striking Aeolian pipe organ found its way to Australia from America when it was bought by Melbourne businessman George Nicholas, who made his fortune when he created the Australian drug Aspro.
"It was originally made in 1949 for an Anglican church in Anaheim, California," Mr Pacchini said of the pipe organ
"And it stayed in there [the church] for close to 20 years and then George Nicholas imported it."
The Aeolian company actually sent a team of people to Australia to install the pipe organ for Mr Nicholas and get it working, according to Mr Pacchini.
"You needed to be a Kerry Packer to afford this stuff," he said.
"And at the time of installation, it was the largest privately owned organ in Australia. I think it's now the second-largest privately owned.
"But you've got to remember, the Nicholas family brought it out and installed it in their 1200-seat auditorium in their private home.
"We don't understand money like that."
A paper roll is fed into the Aeolian, a button is pressed and the pipe organ then reads the instructions and plays the music on the roll, pushing its own keys and blowing its own hundreds of pipes.
Mr Drummond bought the Aeolian from Mr Nicholas around the early 1990s.
"Doug knew him [Mr Nicholas] because he was part of the same group of collectors," Mr Pacchini said.
"It's actually a worldwide group, this self-reproducing instrument society.
"Pat and Doug used to travel the world because different people would open their collections for viewing and people would come from all over the world.
"When they [Pat and Doug] were in Wentworth Falls, the house was open and people came from America and Europe and England.
"And they did the same: they travelled Europe, the UK, America on different tours, just going to private homes, looking at their collections.
"It used to be an enormous industry because they also restored all those instruments.
"They weren't just buyers and collectors. They actually restored them."
The Gavioli fairground organ, meanwhile, was built in London by a French company, "sold to someone in Europe and then Pat and Doug brought it to Australia", Mr Pacchini said.
"We found the receipt. It arrived in Australia in 1985 and they [Pat and Doug Drummond] paid $40,000 for it."
Mr Pacchini said the fairground organ "comes in three pieces, so you can put it on to a trailer and take it literally to the park and play it like an organ".
"They were originally designed for the giant merry-go-rounds or carousels."
NATHAN Hughes of Panorama Auctions, who has the job of finding a new home for the items in the collection, said an airport hangar is "where you would never think you'd find all this antique stuff".
"I do antique and collectable auctions, but it's a pretty unusual thing to get such a large collection off just one person," Mr Hughes said.
He said the plan is for the auction for this collection to go live by the end of the month.
"It will be an online auction," he said.
"Everyone can sort of jump on and bid through links through my Facebook page."
Mr Hughes said there had been more than one surprise as he had acquainted himself with the items that he is now preparing to auction.
"I didn't even know that Rolling Stones and Mariah Carey were actually on a pianola roll," he said.
