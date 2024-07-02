Teenage girl found safe and well after becoming stuck at swollen river

A TEEANGE girl who went missing on a trip has been found safe and well after she was stuck, unable to cross a swollen river.
Officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District received reports at around 7.25pm on Monday, July 1, 2024 that a 17-year-old girl was missing.
The report was made after she left Hill End in her car at around 2pm and failed to arrive at a location in Dubbo later that day.
Police coordinated a search, along with multiple crews from the State Emergency Service (SES) crews including, the Sofala and Bathurst units.
They were assisting in the search from 10.30pm onwards.
The teenage girl was found safe and well at about 11pm at the Macquarie River near Dixons Long Point, about 20 kilometres west of Hill End.
A spokesperson for police said the river was swollen and she was unable to safely cross the road.
