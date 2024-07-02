Second person charged after alleged stabbing, man remains in hospital

A SECOND person has been charged following an investigation into an alleged stabbing in Bathurst over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Seymour Street about 3.30pm on June 30, 2024 following reports of an alleged stabbing.
Once officers from the Chifley Police District arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and was refused bail on July 1.
Following further inquiries, about 12.30pm on Monday (July 1) a 20-year-old man attended Bathurst Police Station and was arrested.
He was charged with accessory after the fact of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, conceal serious indictable offence (10yrs max), and breach of bail.
The man was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court today Tuesday, July 2.
