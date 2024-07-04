Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Belt up or you'll be answering to the camera | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
July 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow minister for police and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says there are two new enforcements in NSW as of July 1, 2024.
Shadow minister for police and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says there are two new enforcements in NSW as of July 1, 2024.

AS of July 1, 2024, existing mobile and stationary cameras positioned across NSW will be able to detect drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.