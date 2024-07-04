Belt up or you'll be answering to the camera | State politics

AS of July 1, 2024, existing mobile and stationary cameras positioned across NSW will be able to detect drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts.
Motorists and their passengers are reminded to buckle up or face the consequences as mobile phone detection cameras are now enforcing seatbelt offences.
While the vast majority of the 6.9 million drivers in NSW and their passengers buckle up properly every trip, a small percentage still refuse to obey the law.
Not wearing a seatbelt has been shown to double the risk of death if someone is involved in a crash.
Drivers are reminded that there will be no grace period of warning letters for seatbelt offences, with fines in place from day one as the NSW Government continues to add new measures to combat road fatalities.
Fines of up to $410 and at least three demerit points will be issued to the driver if they or their passenger are caught by a camera not wearing their seatbelt or not wearing it correctly.
Every dollar raised by seatbelt cameras will go back into road safety.
ALSO from July 1, 2024, coercive control has become a criminal offence in NSW.
Coercive control is when a person uses abusive behaviours towards a current or former intimate partner with the intention to coerce or control them.
The criminal offence captures repeated patterns of physical or non-physical abuse used to hurt, scare, intimidate, threaten or control someone.
Coercive control is a huge red flag but one that is not easy to spot. It can be linked to a pattern of behaviour that may include financial and emotional abuse, violence and intimidation, threats against pets or loved ones, tracking someone's movements or isolating them from family and friends.
This is now a crime punishable by up to seven years' imprisonment.
Domestic violence of any form has no place in our society, yet it is alarming to see 97 per cent of domestic violence murder victims had been subject to coercive control prior to their deaths.
I am pleased to see these historic new laws, which were passed by the former Liberals and Nationals NSW Government, come into effect this week.
This life-saving reform has been three years in the making, including careful consideration of its implementation and thorough consultation with victim-survivors of their lived-experience as well as the expertise of domestic violence support services.
Our communities have continued to grieve for innocent victims of domestic violence.
The criminalisation of coercive control is bringing NSW another step closer to stamping out domestic violence from society.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call the police on triple-0.
You can call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800respect.org.au for confidential advice, counselling support and referrals.
