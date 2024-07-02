'Seeking new partners and sites': next steps for private hospital revealed

FOLLOWING the loss of the proposed integrated medical centre, Bathurst Private Hospital will look for other ways to relocate from its current site in Gormans Hill.
The private hospital was set to be one of the tenants of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC), a move that would have enabled staff and patients to have access to state-of-the-art medical facilities in a central location.
It's been no secret that the private hospital needs a new location, with a short lease in place and the building showing its age.
Following the news that BIMC would not be proceeding, the general manager of the hospital, Geoff Oakley, said that staff had been looking forward to having a new facility and new equipment.
Now, the director of the hospital, Dr Bill Mackey, has shed light on the future of the Bathurst Private Hospital.
In a statement on July 2, 2024, Dr Mackie said the hospital didn't see the BIMC development being able to be delivered on another site.
However, the hospital remains committed to the Bathurst community and will look at other ways to enable relocation.
"We do not believe there is the time, money or partnership to deliver the conceived [BIMC] development at another site," Dr Mackie said.
"We do however have a strong belief in the future of Bathurst Private Hospital.
"... As a result of the withdrawal of the BIMC proposal, due to funding not being available for the 170 car spaces, we will now be seeking new partners and sites for the future of Bathurst Private Hospital."
Upgrading or expanding the hospital on its current site in Gormans Hill would be difficult, making relocation a priority and the preferred option.
"The current facility only has two operating theatres, and the sterilising department will require upgrading in the future," Dr Mackie said.
"Any upgrades on the current site would require significant investment and prolonged closure."
Regardless of the separate challenges of the existing site and that of finding a new location, the management team is determined to keep a private hospital in Bathurst.
As evidence of the faith in the future of the hospital, Dr Mackie revealed that, in June, the hospital had received full three-year accreditation under the National Safety and Quality Health Service (NSQHS) standards.
He said it was a result of the "dedicated work by our staff", who the hospital has entered into a new enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA) with.
The accreditation came amid an increase in demand for the hospital's services, which are primarily short-stay elective surgeries.
In the 12 months to the end of March, the private hospital carried out 2524 elective procedures, compared to 1566 at Bathurst Health Service - the public hospital - over the same period.
"In May, we had the busiest month in our history, capping 10 years of five per cent annual growth in our activity," Dr Mackie said.
The private hospital is continuing to work with Catholic Healthcare, the owners of the existing site, as the lease arrangements continue.
"Catholic Healthcare have supported us through the slow progress in the development [of BIMC]," Dr Mackie said.
"They helped support us through the pandemic and have been flexible regarding our lease arrangements in anticipation of the ultimate relocation."
