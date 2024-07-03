Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Use this free workshop to make sure that you're right on the money | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
July 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monica Davidson running a workshop for creatives in Bathurst last year.
Monica Davidson running a workshop for creatives in Bathurst last year.

ARTS OutWest invites artists and creatives to start the new financial year with updated financial skills and a tool kit for looking after their own wellbeing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.