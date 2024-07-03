Use this free workshop to make sure that you're right on the money | The arts

ARTS OutWest invites artists and creatives to start the new financial year with updated financial skills and a tool kit for looking after their own wellbeing.
Teaming up with arts industry expert Monica Davidson from Creative Plus Business, Arts OutWest will present two free workshops for any artists, creatives or arts groups in the region.
These will be Creative Wellbeing in Bathurst on Thursday, July 11 and Financial Literacy for Creatives in Lithgow on Friday, July 12.
In the Creative Wellbeing workshop, from noon to 2pm at T.Arts Gallery, Bathurst, participants will explore ways in which creative professionals can purposely bring wellbeing practice into their everyday lives.
"Working in the creative industries is both strenuous and rewarding. The Creative Wellbeing workshop shows tools for maintaining relative balance between flourishing and falling, particularly when your output is built with emotion," Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.
"This will help you make an appraisal of your wellness agenda, so you can remain creative for the long term."
This workshop is ideal for creative freelancers, established practitioners and arts organisations across all artforms.
The Financial Literacy for Creatives workshop, from 10am to noon at Gang Gang Gallery, Lithgow, will challenge creatives to get their finances under control.
"Money is not a dirty word, even in the arts. Money is the lifeblood of any creative business, but we know that financial literacy can be a real struggle for creatives," Ms Shead said.
This colourful workshop outlines some of the basics of money in the creative industries and looks at how to navigate the inevitable famine and feast of creative money, how to manage cash flow, make budgets, find help and more.
This workshop is ideal for creative business beginners, hobbyists, freelancers and established practitioners across all artforms.
Both workshops are free, but limited to 20 places each.
Monica Davidson is a Sydney-based, award-winning expert on the creative industries.
She's a creative trailblazer who advocates, mentors, donates, educates and advises within Australia's creative economy.
Monica continues to work as a writer, film-maker and occasional performer.
Book via the Arts OutWest website, www.artsoutwest.org.au. You will need a Service NSW account to sign up. Talk to us at Arts OutWest for more info: 6338 4657; artsoutwest@csu.edu.au
MUSIC NSW has launched Sound Advice, a series of free online events from July 10 to August 21 designed to unlock the secrets to successful touring.
These are especially designed for regional based musicians.
From acclaimed artists sharing their journeys to industry networking and best practice promo strategies, these sessions offer invaluable insights for anyone looking to hit the road.
Sound Advice: regional touring panels, talks and masterclasses:
Register here.
CREATE NSW has revamped its funding models in a big way.
The organisation will be in Bathurst this Friday, July 5 from 11am to noon at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to explain.
FROM specialist dance classes to lapidary to crafty stuff at libraries and galleries around the region, the school holidays are full of creative activities for kids.
Head to the www.artsoutwest.org.au website and click on "KIDS" for the full list.
