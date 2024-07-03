Brendan's family business supercharged by faster internet in region

Faster internet speeds have supercharged Brendan Cooper's business and helped him connect with family.
A $750 million upgrade of the NBN fixed wireless network this month will increase speeds for about 700,000 people, largely across regional Australia.
"It's phenomenal," Mr Cooper told the Central Western Daily from his home in Millthorpe this week.
"Regional Australia having this mean decentralisation and it gives our country companies a go.
"It really brings the world to Millthorpe's doorstep ... because now we're competitive, which is everything."
The long-time Millthorpe resident runs Cooper Films, a family business producing online videos for clients across the world.
He says a five-times increase in internet speed at home has dramatically increased productivity.
"It's enabled me to have quicker turnaround times, particularly with uploading ... so what used to take overnight to send might take an hour. That's huge," Mr Cooper said.
"In the past I'd have one of my boys watching a movie in his room, and I'd have to tell everyone to hop off the internet because I'm uploading. Now everyone can multitask."
Communicating with the Cooper family across Australia has also gotten easier.
"This means being able to keep in touch. I'll give you an example; I've got an ailing mother in Hay which is 600 kilometres away, and we can FaceTime her far easier now.
"With with the live streaming, it means I can also keep in contact with my daughter Olivia, who works from Junee far more efficiently."
Internet and phone reception across much of the Central West is extremely poor.
"There are positives to being in the bush if you want to escape the pain of city living and get some anonymity," Jason Drew of Molong told the CWD in March.
"But I have no [home] internet anymore, because it's cheaper to hot spot off my phone.
"There's also a lot of concern out here on the smaller country roads linking villages where black spots occur.
"Which is worrying for [motor vehicle] accidents and the like."
A new 5G tower is earmarked for Orange this year to combat poor reception.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.