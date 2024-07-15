Thinking of new ink? Goldrush Collective to host Flash Friday in Bathurst

AFTER opening the first Goldrush Collective Tattoo studio in Blayney a few years ago, owner Jamie Fallon has decided to branch out and extend the offering with a second studio in Bathurst.
First opening the doors to the Centrepoint Arcade location in March, 2024, the new tattoo parlour boasts three permanent artists, all with varied, unique styles.
This takes the tally of artists between the two stores to nine, and helps to ensure the ease of use for clients, as well as an array of tattoo types to choose from.
These styles will be showcased to the community with a flash sale event to take place on Friday, July 19 at the Bathurst Goldrush Collective location.
The event will have plenty of pre-drawn, ready to ink designs that have been carefully curated to showcase each tattooists artistry.
One of these artists, is Eda Kasper, who always knew she wanted to tattoo.
"My first memory of wanting to tattoo was when I was in Year 2, and I used to just draw in a little exercise book, but I used to charge the kids at school like 10 cents to draw on their arm," she said.
"That was until the teacher put an end to that, she should have said 'great entrepreneurial skills', but I wasn't allowed to do it anymore. I've just always wanted to do it."
Now, she will have the opportunity to live her dream for 12 hours straight.
Running from 9am on the day until 9pm, those wanting some fresh ink on the Flash Friday will have plenty of time to do so.
And with the designs ready for viewing on the previous day, there's ample opportunity to ensure that there's no regrets when it comes to choosing new pieces.
"We have three very different, unique styles and we've curated it to be a little bit more broad for the whole community," Ms Kasper said.
These styles have been crafted by Ms Kasper herself, as well as artists Olyvia Bloomfield and Grae Fitzpatrick, and will vary in price depending on sizes, colour, and difficulty of design.
"So, Olyvia specialises in fine-line work, and she has that dark, witchy vibe about her too," Ms Kasper said.
"My style is more, well, I really appreciate neo-traditional as well as trad.
"And Grae is actually doing great at everything, but her black work is amazing, and anime and animative stuff, and she has really taken a dabble into realism now too, which is incredible."
As well as the exciting array of fresh flash pieces, there will also be lucky door prizes and giveaways on the day.
And it's all just to help spread the word to the community that Goldrush Collective is now also in Bathurst.
The store is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and takes bookings, but primarily focuses on operating as a walk-in studio.
"I think our stronghold is that we still remain a walk-in studio ... so we're offering the affordability and flexibility," Ms Kasper said.
"And we have quite a lot of diversity among the artists. We have three Indigenous tattooists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, so we're super welcoming and friendly."
