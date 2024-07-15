Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Thinking of new ink? Goldrush Collective to host Flash Friday in Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 15 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER opening the first Goldrush Collective Tattoo studio in Blayney a few years ago, owner Jamie Fallon has decided to branch out and extend the offering with a second studio in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.