St Pat's to welcome back award-winning half for their 2025 campaign

THEY don't want to already be looking ahead to 2025 just yet but there's a good reason for St Pat's fans to be feeling excited about next year's Peter McDonald Premiership.
The Saints have made an early move to secure the services of club junior Tyler Colley for next year's campaign, which is certain to provide a big spark for the Bathurst squad in their halves.
The 2021 Group 10 rookie of the year made an instant impression during his step up to first grade senior football in Bathurst and looked to take those talents into Sydney at the start of 2022.
Colley showed flashes of promise in his two years across a range of premier Sydney competitions but injury woes plagued him throughout both seasons.
The former Saints halfback is currently at the start of a six-month rehabilitation window after a second shoulder reconstruction and is expected to join the Pat's camp for pre-season training at the end of this year.
St Pat's will almost certainly look for Colley to shoulder the bulk of the decision making for the team in attack.
Colley will hope that those shoulders - quite literally - will be up for the task.
He skippered the Sydney Roosters' Sydney Shield squad and the following season he enjoyed a solid start to his Jersey Flegg career with the club.
A dislocated shoulder brought an end to that season and at the start of this season the same injury occurred on his other shoulder during training with the Western Suburbs Magpies.
Those disrupted seasons played a part in Colley's decision to head back West.
"That probably cemented my thought process for going back to St Pat's," he said.
"I played 11 games last year with Sydney Roosters in Jersey Flegg and my right shoulder needed a full reconstruction, which put me out for the rest of the year.
"Unfortunately when I made my return to training in January the following year with the Western Suburbs Magpies I did my left shoulder in reserve grade, but was able to rehab for about 16 weeks and ended up making my NSW Cup debut.
"I played a few games of Ron Massey Cup for the Ryde Eastwood Hawks but it wasn't feeling any good and I had to get that reconstructed as well."
Colley had also been a part of the Cronulla Sharks' SG Ball squad in 2021.
He hopeful he can bring all that experience with him back home next season.
"There was a bit of chat between myself and [Pat's under 18s coach] Kurt Hancock, [president] Gary Goldsmith and [first grade coach] Chris Osborne and we decided that it'll be the best option for me, and my partner's moving with me as well," he said.
"It'll be a big change but I'm looking forward to it."
Colley, who turns 22 this month, is nowhere near ready to throw in the towel when it comes to forging a Sydney rugby league career.
He got a taste of the NSW Cup when he made his debut for the Magpies on April 13 against the St George Illawarra Dragons.
That's something he'd love to experience again but he knows it's going to require plenty of work to get back to that point.
"I'm not closing the door on it. I've still got years and years left in the game. I'm keen to get back to Sydney but the important thing is to get the body right, get some more first grade footy experience," he said.
"It's a good level of footy out there and I'll be coming up against some big boys so that'll be a good test for the shoulders to see how they hold up. It'll be fun being back playing with my mates too.
"We all face obstacles trying to make a professional sporting career. Not many are able to cruise through and many face this sort of stuff.
"I want to bring that experience back to St Pat's, and a premiership as well. It's my home club and it's where I want to go back to."
