Next steps for private hospital revealed

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Following the loss of the proposed integrated medical centre, Bathurst Private Hospital will look for other ways to relocate from its current site in Gormans Hill. You can read about the hospital's future in this piece by senior journalist, Rachel Chamberlain.
In other news, beauty therapist Pru Ashe has always made it her mission to help others.
And now, she has been rewarded for her efforts. The Macquarie Medi Spa therapist has picked up the bronze award for skin hydration at the first ever Skinlympics, which was held in Melbourne on June 17.
And in sport, Bathurst High gets ready to host Dubbo Senior College in the final tie of the Astley Cup this week. All three schools remain in contention to win the cup. Find out what each school needs to unfold if they're to be declared champions.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
