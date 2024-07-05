It'll be a long wait for city's perfect project

WHAT links separate solar farm plans on Bathurst's outskirts, both the go-kart track proposals of recent years (top of Mount Panorama and bottom), a proposed integrated medical centre in the CBD and the Taco Bell outlet on Stewart Street?
Answer? Many of those who were most passionately opposed said they weren't against the idea itself, but the location.
Leaving aside the merits or otherwise of any of those individual proposals - and more than enough has been said about the kart track, in particular - perhaps the city needs to ponder whether any site for any big development is going to be universally loved.
To put it another way: should we see anger and opposition to a multi-storey medical centre on Howick or a new fast food franchise on Stewart as a weakening of the strength of those proposals? Or should we see both opposition and support as inevitable in a city of 40,000 diverse, eclectic souls?
With the Howick Street medical centre now seemingly dead, eyes are turning to the area around the public hospital as an alternative location.
But if a developer decides to buy a block of land in that precinct - and that's a big if considering the now-wasted years that went into the now-aborted Howick Street plans - they will surely face a new round of community opposition.
There will be those who say a shiny, multi-storey medical centre will not be in keeping with the look of the hospital part of Durham Street.
Others will say the extra traffic generated will be dangerous for the many youngsters drawn to that area by the Adventure Playground and the sprawling netball courts.
And the multi-storey car park that was going to be part of the package in Howick Street? If it's built on a corner of Victoria Park (as has been suggested by some), it will enrage local advocates for green space.
If it's not built on Victoria Park, it will (understandably) enrage anyone in the immediate vicinity who suddenly finds themselves living in its enormous afternoon shadow.
The argument over this project didn't end when it ceased to be viable in the CBD. The argument was just postponed.
Perhaps, in some circumstances, on some occasions, Bathurst needs to invoke the philosophy of the possible - not the perfect, or the universally celebrated, but just the possible. At this time. Under these current conditions.
If we don't, we might wake up one day to find that all our options have evaporated.
