The answer is still obvious when it comes to the site for a new hospital | Letter

RE: New private hospital.
Several months ago, I wrote to the Western Advocate suggesting the best site for the new hospital was near the airport. It still is!
Orange has a very impressive centre near their airport and medical specialists fly themselves in and out daily.
It seems to make good sense for Bathurst to have a similar arrangement considering most of our specialists already travel here from Sydney or elsewhere.
There's plenty of room for a massive parking area near Raglan!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.