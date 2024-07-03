'Took the easy way out': Farraway lashes council over CBD development as he opens new front

LIKELY Calare candidate Sam Farraway has accused Bathurst Regional Council of being complacent and of taking "the easy way out" as the fallout continues over the end of a proposed multi-storey integrated medical centre in the CBD.
He has also warned that the centre of Bathurst "can only now be described as a dying CBD".
NSW Upper House member Mr Farraway announced in June that he would be seeking preselection for the Nationals to take on former Nat and now independent Andrew Gee for the seat of Calare, which includes Bathurst.
Mr Farraway has already sought to draw a distinction between himself and Labor over the aborted Great Western Highway upgrade and the transition to renewable energy.
Now he has opened a new front by strongly criticising Bathurst Regional Council, mayor Jess Jennings and Mr Gee over the end of the ambitious CBD medical centre project, which was to have become the new home of the Bathurst Private Hospital and was to have included a multi-storey car park.
"Our entire community has been let down by our council and a federal member who have done nothing to get the essential funding our community needs and deserves," Mr Farraway said in a statement.
Bathurst Regional Council announced recently that council and the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) group had been unable to reach an agreement on the provision of car parking spaces and their cost.
The mayor said the final offer was rejected due to the increased financial cost implications to ratepayers, along with inadequate parking spaces for the Bathurst community.
He has emphasised that the decision to reject that final offer was unanimous among councillors.
A subsequent statement on behalf of the BIMC group said the group would not be lodging a development application for the project "in the foreseeable future".
Mr Farraway said in his statement that Cr Jennings - who has run for Labor in Calare three times in the past - could have "leveraged his Labor Party connections" to secure the funding needed to build the car park to allow the development to proceed.
"This is not just about car parking; it's about ensuring our community has the healthcare infrastructure and services it desperately needs," Mr Farraway said.
"Having a one-stop medical centre would have had immense benefits for patients and the community.
"This once in a generation investment and facility is now gone because our council couldn't facilitate a deal around car parking?"
He asked what council, the mayor and Member for Calare Andrew Gee had done to try to secure the funding needed.
"Have they formally requested funding from the state and federal governments or explored all other options?" Mr Farraway asked.
"If so, show us the evidence.
"When the Nationals were in power, we committed $15 million towards this project because we knew how important this medical centre is for Bathurst's future."
The proposed car park to be built as part of the integrated medical centre received pre-election funding commitments totalling $25 million over two announcements in less than 12 months during a heady period from mid-2022 on.
Mr Gee, who was then still a National, announced in April 2022 that the federal Coalition would give $15 million to the project if it was re-elected, while Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced in March 2023 that his NSW Coalition would give $10 million to the project if it was re-elected.
Both elections were won by Labor, so the funding commitments did not have to be honoured.
Mr Farraway said the proposed Bathurst CBD project wasn't just about car parking.
"It's about securing a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will serve our community for years to come, having an anchor development in the Bathurst CBD that would support our struggling local businesses and injecting new life into what can only now be described as a dying CBD - and that's all gone because council took the easy way out.
"Bathurst is growing. Ensuring the BIMC went ahead was about creating a better healthcare future for Bathurst."
