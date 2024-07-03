ASTLEY CUP: The action, smiles and thrills from day one of Bathurst vs Dubbo

BATHURST High School look like they might win the battle but Dubbo Senior College are well positioned to win the war.
That's how the situation looks for the two schools in their Astley Cup battle as Bathurst carries a slender 5-3 lead into the second day of their home tie against Dubbo.
Bathurst came away victorious from the opening two sports of the day, tennis (8-4) and rugby league (32-20), but a win (1-0) and draw (2-all) for Dubbo in the girls and boys' soccer respectively has put them in a great spot to take home the cup.
Dubbo only need six points across this tie to win the 2024 Astley Cup and with two of very favourable sports still to come on day two - netball and athletics - they'll be big favourites to succeed.
Bathurst were mere seconds away from taking a 6-2 lead into the halfway point of the tie when Dubbo scored a late equaliser in the boys soccer.
It's a goal that could prove pivotal in landing their school the big prize.
Dubbo sports organiser Craig May certainly isn't celebrating yet.
But he was a very happy figure after the school was able to claim three out of the four points on offer across the day's soccer matches at Proctor Park.
"We created more opportunities in the girls match and had the better of the play so that 1-0 score kept us nervous. Well done to Bathurst because they're a young side and they'll be one to watch in the future," he said.
"I thought Chelsea Brien, who got the MVP, and Renae Settree at the back were just colossal.
"That was a fantastic game of boys soccer. I thought the 2-all scoreline was a fair indication of those two sides.
"Bathurst scored with five minutes to go but our boys didn't drop their heads and kept going right until the final seconds. Those sorts of memories are what the Astley Cup is all about."
Even the day's losses in the opening two events were full of positives for May.
"I thought our tennis players did exceptionally well. I think the Bathurst girls were very strong and they proved the difference and I thought our boys probably had the better of the play," he said.
"In the rugby league any side that's down 24-6 could just toss the towel in, even though there was a gale force wind that was probably worth 16 points.
"With five minutes to go we had the run of play ... but full credit to Bathurst, they were great."
Dubbo are one step closer towards obtaining just their second Astley Cup since 2011.
Bathurst sports organiser Sarah Murray said the support from Bathurst students along the sidelines played a huge role in getting their school ahead at the end of day one.
"We went in as underdogs today after being beaten by Orange a couple of weeks ago but the home ground advantage was in play today," she said.
"Our kids came out full of energy and they'll be raring to take the cup home tomorrow.
"It's exciting to be in this spot because after Orange I think there were thoughts that our hopes were over for the year but the cup dream is still alive.
"Our year 12s, in particular, are really excited to try and get it done because they've been playing for so many years."
There were expectations that the Bathurst girls soccer side could have been in for a tough time against Dubbo after they'd been beaten 7-1 by Orange High School.
However, the team came close to what would have been a stunning draw against a more favoured Dubbo squad.
"The girls soccer team was fantastic today," Murray said.
"I think it was really hard to take to the field after their last game so to keep it to 1-0 was exceptional. We're so proud of them."
Bathurst must win three of the four spots on offer during day two in order to win the cup.
Day two will feature athletics (9am), hockey (11am), basketball (12.30pm) and netball (2pm).
