Keepsakes for newest and cutest citizens: council crafting blankets for bubs

YOU may have seen the photos of the babies published in the Western Advocate every month.
Swaddled in their hospital blankets and held in their mothers' arms, Bathurst's newest bundles of joy are always perfectly content, safe and warm as they leave the local health service.
But now, thanks to the generosity of the Evans Art Council, they can leave the hospital with a momento; a specially crafted blanket, a gift for the newest community members.
The initiative was started by a member of the Art Council, Lois McGuinness, who delivered some of her crafty creations to the hospital.
The maternity staff loved them so much, that they contacted another member Shirley Walsh, asking for more donations.
Made to designated specifications, so that they are the right size and shape for all babies, including those born premature, they are the perfect fit to keep bubbas warm.
"The little blankies are for the nursery at the hospital for the new babies, so that the nurses can put them on their cribs and the mothers can take them home with them," Ms Walsh said.
"And, so they will have a cover for when they're in their car seat or their pram."
Now, the blankets are in hot demand.
But, because the amount of babies born in Bathurst can't be properly predicted, the blankets are delivered in stacks of 20.
Then, members of the Evans Art Council can make and deliver more as they are needed.
And being able to provide a special keepsake for mums and bubs is something that Ms Walsh holds very dear.
"I think it's lovely, and it's just something special, especially for the preemie babies who are there for so long to have something different and not just a plain old blanket from the hospital," she said.
"I think it's lovely to do things for other people, and people donate material here for us, and we just like to craft and do all sorts of things and make things so we can donate them.
"It's donated to us, so we make use of it and pay it forward."
And this isn't the first time the group has undertaken a donation effort.
In the past, they have made blankets and knitted items which they have provided to local police and firefighters.
And it's all because they love being a part of the Evans Art Council.
"It's great for social engagement, it gets you out of the house, and seeing other people and doing other things, and learning from other people what they can do," Ms Walsh said.
Ms Walsh said that she would recommend for anybody interested in joining the group to contact her on 6331 7027.
