'The best month': This is why Edgell Jog organisers are sticking with September

ORGANISERS of the Edgell Jog say they remain convinced that September is the best month for the long-running community event.
The start time has been changed for this year as organisers continue to show they are willing to make adjustments to keep the jog relevant and popular and, in some cases, to reduce costs to ensure the event's longevity.
Previous adjustments have included changes to the timing tags and the finish section, as well as taking greater advantage of social media to promote the event.
Last year's jog - on September 17, 2023 - clashed with the Sydney Marathon as well as a number of other sporting events in Bathurst.
This year's jog will be later - on September 22 - and so will avoid the same clash with the marathon, but Ray Stapley from the organising committee said there was no thought about pushing into October.
"September is the best month," he said.
"It's not too hot and it's still not really cold, so it's just that in-between temperature, and we certainly don't want it too hot.
"If we went into October, it just gets too hot, which affects the good runners."
Bureau of Meteorology figures for the Bathurst Airport weather station show the long-term mean maximum temperature for September is 17.2 degrees, rising to 20.6 in October.
The long-term mean minimum at the station almost doubles from September to October, going from 3.6 degrees to 6.3.
What the Edgell Jog organisers can't control, no matter the date they set for the event, is whether there will be rain on the day.
They got a sunny Central Tablelands morning last year, but have had the bad luck of wet weather in the past, including at the 2016 event and at the 2012 event.
It could always be worse, though.
Brett Kenworthy of the Royal Bathurst Show, in the lead-up to what turned out to be a sunny 2024 event, said the annual autumn agricultural extravaganza had been forced to deal with weather extremes including snow and sleet in the past.
