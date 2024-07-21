Why council isn't panicking about low Windy 1100 land sales just yet

TWO months after the land in Windy 1100 became available to the public, more than 80 of the 91 lots in stage one remain on the market.
As of mid July, the number of sales was sitting at seven, meaning some sales have fallen through since the ballot draw on May 9, where the day ended with 9 lots claimed.
It's a disappointing outcome, particularly when Bathurst council was relying on that money to help it manage its current financial challenges.
Slow sales have forced the council to source a $25 million internal loan from its sewer fund to make up for the shortfall, with the loan to be paid back as land sales eventuate.
Despite this less than ideal situation, the council is not panicking about Windy 1100 just yet.
General manager David Sherley said there has been interest in the blocks available in the subdivision, suggesting they will sell in the not-too-distant future.
"The sales are slower than was hoped for, but we would anticipate over the next six to 12 months that the demand will increase and, in fact, we are receiving a fairly high level of inquiry about the blocks at this time," he said.
He said there is demand in Bathurst for housing, and the decision by the Reserve Bank in June to keep interest rates on hold was positive and might be an encouraging sign for prospective buyers.
In addition to that, he thinks the push from the state and federal governments to increase housing supply might be an incentive for developers to buy up land in Windy 1100.
"The federal and state governments' desire to generate more housing and the encouragement that they're providing to the development industry will, it is hoped, translate into movements in the sale of the blocks," Mr Sherley said.
Windy 1100 was designed to be a multi-stage land release.
When the Western Advocate has previously asked the council about the timeline, it was said there would be three land releases over the course of 2024, if there were no delays in the construction and approvals phases.
The council is still considering when to release the next stage, but it's possible the lack of land sales to date might affect the trajectory of future releases.
"We are ready to release the next stage of 115 lots, but that will be subject to how the 91 blocks already released go," Mr Sherley said.
The single blocks in the first stage of Windy 1100 range in size from 550.4 to 1080 square metres, while the dual service blocks are larger.
They are priced at between $320,000 and $390,000.
