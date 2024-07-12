When all of Machattie Park might finally reopen to the public

EIGHT months after Machattie Park closed to the public, residents could be just weeks away from having access to the area in its entirety.
Bathurst council had been waiting until the new financial year, which began on July 1, 2024, to carry out the remaining work to reopen the rest of the park, as it needed funding to become available.
There was $150,000 set aside in the 2024-25 budget, which could be more than required, but the council is still sourcing quotes for the remediation work.
The council has already spent about $30,000 to address the damage to some of the trees, allowing parts of Machattie Park to reopen to the public in March, 2024.
It is the corner of George and Keppel streets, along with the centre of the park, that remain off-limits.
Council has been unable to carry out those works due to the continued presence of the flying foxes, also known as bats, in the trees.
While there are still animals present, the population has reduced, and manager of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said this will allow for remediation to begin.
"A small number of flying foxes are still roosting in selected trees within Machattie Park," he said.
"Works to many trees will still be possible.
"Council will monitor flying fox activity over the next few months, however it is still envisaged that the required remediation works will continue as planned."
The work has been scheduled and is set to occur after the Bathurst Winter Festival has concluded.
"The works are likely to take two to four weeks to complete, once contractors are on site," Mr Kimbel said.
Similar to what was carried out in other sections of the park, the remediation will include deadwood removal, branch reduction and thinning, and removal of broken or cracked branches
This will make the park safe to reopen.
Council will also make minor alterations to the park infrastructure, such as relocating seating.
While the park could soon re-open to the public, the question is: for how long?
The flying fox colony tends to arrive back in Machattie Park for the warmer months as early as September.
That was the case in 2023, and by November 9, there were so many that the park had become unsafe and had to be closed.
Unfortunately, there is little the council can do at this time to stop a repeat of that situation in late 2024.
"Council is unable to control the migratory/roaming habits of flying foxes," Mr Kimbel said.
"Flying foxes do travel throughout NSW following favourable conditions such as food sources and warm humid climates during the breeding season.
"The NSW Department of Planning and Environment are aware of greater migration numbers to many regional areas in NSW this year and are monitoring the situation.
"Council is working within the confines of the Machattie Park and Kings Parade (Flying-fox) Camp Management Plan, which is largely focused on routine park maintenance, community engagement and education, and ongoing works to provide alternative habitat opportunities in other areas of Bathurst."
Planting activities are continuing along the Macquarie River Wambuul to repopulate the habitat.
This will see in excess of 3500 trees planted within an appropriate section of the river, north of the waste water treatment facility.
