See photos of students, staff and supporters at soccer for the Astley Cup

THE FENCES were lined. The car park was full. The atmosphere was electric as Denison College Bathurst High students were preparing to take on Dubbo Senior College in the Astley Cup.
Proctor Park was packed to the brim with students, staff and supports from the two schools, all to see who would claim the title as soccer superstars.
There was cheering, face paint, and an abundance of patriotism as the first Bathurst based games kicked off for the cup on Wednesday, July 3.
The Bathurst High girls unfortunately went down one-nil to Dubbo, while the Bathurst High boys drew one-all with their competitors, after a lucky goal by Dubbo on the final whistle.
Bathurst High is currently leading the scoreboard over Dubbo, with five wins to three.
But all is to be decided on Thursday, July 4, when the 2024 winner of the Astley Cup will be announced.
Western Advocate representatives attended the match and snapped some social photos of those there in support.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
