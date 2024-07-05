Nuclear expert to talk at Bathurst Business Chamber event in wake of surprise Lithgow plan

BATHURST Business Chamber will host a talk from a nuclear power expert as the region continues to wrestle with the big question of what sort of energy production it wants to host.
Following years of skirmishes around Bathurst over renewable energy projects - and the demolition of major structures at Wallerawang's former coal-fired power station - the recent announcement that the Lithgow district was in line for a new nuclear power station has added another element to the mix.
That announcement came from federal Liberals leader Peter Dutton and Nationals leader David Littleproud.
Both have since been urged to visit Lithgow to hear what locals think about the nuclear plan.
Independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee has made recent visits to Lithgow and Portland to gauge community feelings on the nuclear proposal, while the federal Nationals have pointed to a poll that, the party says, indicates support in this area for the idea.
With the nuclear announcement now two-and-a-half weeks old, Bathurst Business Chamber has organised what it is describing as an "informative session" on nuclear power.
The speaker will be Robert Parker, who holds a Master of Nuclear Science from the Australian National University and has held the roles of vice-president and president of the Australian Nuclear Association.
In the lead-up to a visit to speak at Armidale in late 2023, Mr Parker told the Armidale Express that the New England would be spared thousands of kilometres of new transmission lines if a nuclear plant was built on existing coal power stations in the Hunter Valley.
"I have travelled across NSW delivering talks about nuclear power and addressing farmers' concerns about transmission lines and wind turbines being erected on prime grazing land," he told the paper.
"I believe there is a place for renewable energy, however, it would complement nuclear energy, which is quicker and cheaper to build."
Mr Parker will speak at the Bathurst Business Chamber event on Tuesday, July 23 from 6.30pm at the Bathurst RSL Club.
The chamber said Mr Parker's work had been instrumental in promoting the use of nuclear energy to address climate change and that he had participated in global events such as the International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants and the Clean Energy Ministerial Conference.
Tickets for the Bathurst Business Chamber event are $5 per person and can be purchased through the chamber website, www.bathurstbusiness.com.au/events
NUCLEAR at Lithgow wasn't on the official agenda but it was certainly on the minds of some who gathered at a recent public meeting organised by Oberon Against Wind Towers.
In the crowd was the Nationals' likely candidate for Calare at the next federal election, Sam Farraway, who announced his intention to seek preselection just two days before the party announced it would like to build a nuclear plant near Lithgow.
Asked by the Western Advocate after the Oberon meeting about his federal party's nuclear plan, Mr Farraway said he thinks "it is going to be a very broad conversation that is going to happen for the federal election".
"And that's a good thing," he said.
"We need ideas, we need vision, we need alternate proposals to have a reset on renewables.
"I'm not principally against renewables, but I believe there's a better way to do it.
"I do not support these large-scale, industrial, renewable energy proposals."
The Advocate also asked Mr Farraway if he had a sense of how Lithgow felt about the nuclear proposal.
"I have been inundated with people messaging, talking to me about this," he said.
"I think in time, as we know more and more about the policy, I think people are prepared to look at it.
"They want more information and in my conversations with [federal Nationals leader] David Littleproud, he and Peter Dutton, they will be coming to Lithgow and they will be talking to that community in due course as they roll out the next phase of their nuclear energy policy into the future.
"But this is what people want.
"They want vision. They want a discussion. And we need to find a reset for our energy for the future, but we need to find a reset at the same time around the reckless renewables rollout.
"Because as we've seen in Oberon tonight, it's not worth it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.