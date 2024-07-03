Council gets the green light for loan

Here are today's headlines.
Bathurst Regional Council has been given the go-ahead to borrow money internally as it tries to manage its financial crisis. Read senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain's piece explaining how the council will be able to use money from its sewer fund to make up for a lack of land sales.
In other news, likely Calare candidate Sam Farraway has accused Bathurst Regional Council of being complacent and of taking "the easy way out" as the fallout continues over the end of a proposed multi-storey integrated medical centre in the CBD.
And in sport, Bathurst High School survived a big fightback from Dubbo Senior College to win a thrilling Astley Cup rugby league match. Front rowers Anthony Driver and Regan Stait led the way for the hosts.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.