Saturday sun and stalls by the river. What more do you want?

THE forecast is for a cool but sunny morning when the second Riverside Markets of this winter are held at Berry Park this Saturday.
The popular community event, which is run by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama, features a variety of stalls set up by the Macquarie River.
All donations received at the entrance are given to good causes that help the community.
This Saturday's event will feature hot and cold food, coffee, plants, handmade items, pet supplies, local honey, garden ornaments and more.
One of the stallholders will be the Hippie Elephant Shack.
The markets will run from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, July 6.
