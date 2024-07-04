Hard work is done and now it's time for Bathurst Winter Festival fun

THE big day has almost arrived.
The Bathurst Winter Festival will hold its opening night this Saturday, July 6 as the city embarks on its annual celebration of the coldest time of year.
Opening night, from 4pm to 9pm, will feature the official festival opening, the All Schools Stage, lantern parade, food trucks, beer, wine and cider, entertainment and the historic buildings of Bathurst being illuminated for the first time in 2024.
The site build for the annual festival extravaganza started when Russell Street closed to traffic from 6am on Thursday, June 27.
The preparations for the festival - which draws thousands of visitors to Bathurst - begin well beforehand, though.
The festival's Winter Playground in the middle of the CBD will, this year, include the traditional ice-rink, the two-storey carousel and two other rides for the entire festival period, according to Bathurst Regional Council.
There will also be a food truck in the Winter Playground daily.
For more information about the Bathurst Winter Festival events and activities, go to bathurstwinterfestival.com.au or have a look at the Bathurst Winter Festival Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.