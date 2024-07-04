Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'It's been really fun': Christie-Johnson's in fine form for Bulldogs

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 4 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE might call himself one of the oldest guys in the Bathurst Bulldogs' first grade side but Haydn Christie-Johnson is proving how valuable his experience can be in the forward pack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.