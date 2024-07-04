'It's been really fun': Christie-Johnson's in fine form for Bulldogs

HE might call himself one of the oldest guys in the Bathurst Bulldogs' first grade side but Haydn Christie-Johnson is proving how valuable his experience can be in the forward pack.
Christie-Johnson will come into this round's huge top of the table clash at home to the Orange Emus in fine form, after scoring twice in the Bulldogs' win on the Cowra Eagles' turf last weekend.
The 42-15 victory extended this year's winning run to 10 matches while maintaining the Bulldogs' perfect record of claiming a bonus point from every fixture.
Christie-Johnson had started off the 2024 season off the bench but came into the starting side in the Bulldogs' round nine game away to Orange City, where he also picked up a try.
It adds to what's been a memorable season so far for the number 8.
"It's been really good and it's been really fun," he said.
"We've got a playing group that's been together for a few years and there's plenty of depth, which is something that's only been getting better with each year.
"That's been on display, especially in recent weeks. It's such a big positive for the club."
Over more than a decade with the Bulldogs Christie-Johnson has been helping the club add to its impressive collection of titles across a number of grades.
He's excited to be putting on points in first grade but wants to continue working hard to ensure he continue delivering the goods at the top level.
"I started off back in 2011 with colts and have been in amongst the grades ever since. I'd say I'm probably one of the older guys there in the pack, with Fitzy (Peter Fitzsimmons) and myself," he said.
"I think that's also a reflection of the depth because we've got so many guys coming through and we've got plenty of youth for the years to come.
"Nobody's spot is safe in this team. It's competitive to get into those positions and that's again a reflection on how we've built up over the last few years."
Cowra had struck good form of late, picking up their first two wins of the season over the past month - including a victory over the Emus.
Christie-Johnson said last Saturday was the ideal performance to take into the upcoming clash at Ashwood Park.
"Cowra's always a tough trip. They're always up for it and it was a very physical game, which is something we've come to expect from them," he said.
"I don't think that scoreline reflects the physicality of the game but I do think it was reflective of our performance. There's work to do and we'll continue to build on that coming towards finals.
"We've got Emus at home this weekend so that'll be another good test for us."
This coming round will be the Bathurst Bulldogs' memorial day, with the club's first grade side set to wear special one-off jerseys that will be auctioned off after the match.
Kick-off is 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.