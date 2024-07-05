Keep calm and carry yarn: Wrap With Love are 'knitting for something' good

KNIT, chat, eat, repeat.
That's what can be expected from the upcoming Wrap With Love event, where members of the knitting and crocheting community can get together and create cross-stitching for those who need it most.
On Tuesday, July 16, the charity day will be held from the Order of the Eastern Star Hall, a small venue opposite the Catholic Presbytery in George Street.
"Different ladies who knit are going to be there and we're going to make food and just hope that people will come along," said event organiser Marilyn Pratley.
"People can sit, and knit, and talk, and see the display of rugs, and find out a bit more about Wrap With Love."
Every year, the Australian charity organisation sends hundreds of blankets and rugs across the country, and across the world, to help keep people warm.
After a brief hiatus during COVID, last year the event was revived.
Hundreds of blankets were donated, with some going to local nursing homes, others being sent to Ukrainian refugees living in an old convent in Molong, and some sent to remote Indigenous communities.
"Last year we sent 14 blankets locally, and 202 to Sydney," Ms Pratley said.
But it's not just during the Wrap With Love event that the lovely ladies are busy with their knitting needles.
They knit all year round, and whenever there are enough rugs and blankets to be donated, the creations are transported, for free, by local removalist company Dawson's.
They are sent to a warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria, where they are sorted and then distributed.
"We just try to get a reasonable number to make it worthwhile for them [Dawson's] to box them up," Ms Pratley said.
Ms Pratley has been participating in the charity for several years, and looking back, she said that the organisation has always been a part of her life.
"My mother knitted for this charity, so that's how I found out about it, and it just seemed like a good thing to help keep people warm," she said.
"And I just love knitting, and you've got to knit for something."
Ms Pratley said some people have wool - either their own that they no longer want or wool they come across while cleaning up at a family member's house - and Wrap With Love offers a chance for it to be put to good use.
This year, the Wrap With Love day will take place from 10am until 4pm.
People are invited to come along to the hall for the whole day, pop in for a shorter amount of time, or just drop off any knitted items to Ms Pratley during the allotted hours.
Anybody looking for more information is encouraged to contact Marilyn Pratley on 6331 7089, for more details.
