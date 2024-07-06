This is why timing is everything as we make the switch to renewables | Eco News

THE Bathurst region continues to be the focus of interest for renewable energy companies.
This is understandable. Our region is very suited for wind and solar power generation.
A solar farm at Glanmire has recently been approved. The Australian solar company Edify is planning a solar farm for Brewongle.
As well as these, TagEnergy is looking into the feasibility of two wind farms located in state government pine forests, one at Black Springs, the other 15 kilometres outside of Oberon.
The transition to renewables is well underway.
However, a recent report from AEMO (the Australian Energy Market Operator) tells us that the transition is happening too slowly.
While renewables provided 40 per cent of the nation's energy during the past 12 months, this needs to at least double in the next decade.
AEMO is planning for all coal-fired power to be gone by 2038.
The challenge for renewable energy projects is the slow pace of approvals and rising costs.
Part of the approval process, of course, is community consultation. Renewable energy companies do need to adapt their planning to the local environment, local circumstance, and reasonable opinion.
The challenge of the next decade will be balancing the approvals process with the nation's immediate and pressing energy generation timeline.
With hindsight, we are maybe 15 years behind in our energy transition planning. This is a direct consequence of the so-called federal government "climate wars".
AEMO has not recommended that Australia pursue nuclear power. This is because, currently, to build nuclear reactors is to break Australian law.
AEMO also cites the CSIRO, which recently reported that there is simply not enough time to replace coal with uranium before coal-fired power disappears.
It is too late for nuclear power.
Australia is firmly committed to the renewable transition.
The good news is that Australia is a big continent. It is always sunny and windy somewhere.
The east coast electricity grid runs from Queensland to Victoria, ready to be supplied from a wide variety of locations.
And it's not just large-scale wind and solar farms. Add to the mix coastal-focused pumped hydro, as well as government subsidised household solar and battery uptake.
AEMO also makes a case for gas-fired energy production as a part of the mix.
Gas, not nuclear, is shaping as the dirty energy compromise as we transition to renewables.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.