Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man tells a court he had 'no other choice' but to break the law

By Court Reporter
Updated July 7 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN will spend the next six months reflecting on his poor decisions after he was busted driving when he shouldn't have been.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.