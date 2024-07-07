Man tells a court he had 'no other choice' but to break the law

A MAN will spend the next six months reflecting on his poor decisions after he was busted driving when he shouldn't have been.
Charlie Ian Bray, 21, of Junction Street, Wallerawang pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to a charge of driving with a suspended licence.
Court documents state Bray was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger heading north along Charlotte Street in Bathurst about 11.30am on April 20, 2024 when he was stopped by police.
Bray was asked for his licence by officers, who found through checks that he had been suspended for three months until June 12 for an unrelated matter.
When asked why he was driving, Bray told police that he was taking his friends home.
Bray was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for another matter, and was given a court attendance notice.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Bray told the court, that contrary to what he told police, he was on his way to work and had "no other real choice".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said his poor decision had made an impact on his life that will continue to cause problems further into the future.
Ms Ellis also mentioned in open court that he got his driver's licence in 2020 and had a number of matters on his record since.
He was convicted and banned from driving for a further six months.
