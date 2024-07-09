Poor excuse and 'very bad record' equals banned licence for one driver

A MAN with a "very bad record" has been stripped of his licence after he failed to give police a good enough reason for ignoring court orders.
Wayne William Davis, 42, of Gold Street, Mandurama fronted Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to enter a plea of guilty to driving while disqualified.
Court documents state police were patrolling the Mid Western Highway in Carcoar about 3.30pm on February 28, 2024 when they saw a red Holden Commodore travelling in the opposite direction.
Police did a U-turn and stopped Davis - who was behind the wheel - at the intersection near Carcoar Dam Road.
He was asked for his licence before police discovered he had been banned from driving for six months until March 20, 2024 by an order made at Blayney Local Court.
Davis told police he thought the disqualification had ended, which officers noted was not a reasonable excuse.
DAVIS' "very bad record" was noted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis who read through his traffic history in open court.
Davis - who was represented by James Taylor - was convicted and fined $1200.
He was also stripped of his licence for a further six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.